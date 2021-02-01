Wear a mask, or don't expect a ride.
GET bus drivers will decline to board anyone not wearing a mask that completely covers the mouth and nose, GET said in a news release issued Monday. It said riders must wear a mask the entire period of travel, and if a passenger refuses, the bus operator can disembark the person at the earliest safe opportunity.
This follows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandate on Jan. 29 requiring anyone riding public transportation or at any bus stop or terminal to wear a mask during the pandemic.
GET went on to say it cleans and disinfects all vehicles daily and between runs. Social distancing on buses is also required.