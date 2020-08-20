Golden Empire Transit received the Innovation Award, presented by the American Public Transportation Association.
According to a GET news release, the award honors an APTA member that’s demonstrated innovative concepts not previously applied in the public transportation industry.
GET was given the honor in recognition of its books on the bus Reading Express program that was the vision of Jill Smith, the company’s Customer Service Supervisor. GET said the idea was designed to turn a bus into a mini-mobile library, stocked with books primarily geared towards children ranging from infant to third grade.
GET wanted to provide a healthy outlet for children while providing some relief for parents during bus rides, while also creating an opportunity for the parent and child to positively interact with each other during their ride.
It also can keep children calm and entertained without the need for a tablet or screen, the company said.
“We are giving parents and students opportunities to be successful in the future,” CEO Karen King said in the release.
