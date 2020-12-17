The Kern County Public Works Department will put on another bulky waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 9 after finding its last one to be successful.
There will be three locations:
• Meadows Field International Terminal, 1401 Skyway Drive, off Airport Drive and Skyway Drive
• Kern Medical, 1700 Mt. Vernon Avenue, in the Flower Street parking lot
• Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. parking lot, northwest corner
Bulky waste includes items such as refrigerators, water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics and other large household items. All items are accepted at no charge. Salvation Army and Goodwill will also accept donations of items that can be reused.
Items that aren't accepted at the event include construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste.
People are asked to tarp or secure their load before driving, and follow all COVID-19 guidelines.
Additionally, residents of the Bakersfield metro area can schedule a curbside bulky waste pickup. Those in unincorporated metro Bakersfield may call 322-6863 for up to two items per month. Those in the city of Bakersfield may call 326-3114 for up to two items every three months.