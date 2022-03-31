 Skip to main content
GET reaches deal with union to avoid strike

B09I4962 (copy)

Buses come and go at the Downtown Transit Center along Chester Avenue as Golden Empire Transit District gathers public comments on a consultant organization's proposal to make a variety of changes to Bakersfield's public bus system in January.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Golden Empire Transit announced a deal has been reached with its union Teamsters Local No. 517, according to a news release from GET.

GET has been in negotiations for the last month, which concluded with a final vote Wednesday.

The union negotiates the collective bargaining agreement on behalf of the employees to determine their terms of employment, including pay, benefits, hours, leave, health and safety policies, according to the release.

The current collective bargaining agreement expires Thursday.

