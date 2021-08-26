You have permission to edit this article.
GET offers free rides Friday

In this file photo, a GET bus station in downtown Bakersfield is busy with activity.

 The Californian

Golden Empire Transit will provide free rides Friday because of an Air Quality Index of 159, which is considered unhealthy.

The AQI can have detrimental effects on a person’s health after breathing in polluted air, the GET said in a news release.

