Golden Empire Transit has announced Transit as the official mobility app for Bakersfield's GET Bus fixed routes, according to a news release.
GET fixed bus route riders will see options nearby and departure times in easy-to-understand language when using the Transit App. The app will show riders big text and bright colors. It will also help riders navigate easier with real time ETA's and trip planning, according to the release.
To download the app go to the App Store or Google Play, according to the news release.
