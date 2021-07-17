GET limited night service returns Monday

Limited night service on Golden Empire Transit is returning Monday.
The limited night service will include Fixed Routes 21, 22, 44 and 61 along with On-Demand Paratransit. Both services will run from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Also, On-Demand Micro Transit will continue with the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. service daily and X-92 to IKEA will run a regular schedule.
Customer service representatives will be available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The downtown customer service window will be open the same hours. Customers can use the website or transit app or call 661-869-2GET (2438) for information.
"GET hopes to return to full service in the near future as we continue to recover from the pandemic," the agency's news release said.