GET holds virtual ribbon cutting for new bus station at CSUB

Golden Empire Transit held a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new transit station that is being established on the west side of Don Hart Drive West on the campus of Cal State Bakersfield.
According to a news release from GET, the station will allow for added bus service to bring students, staff and faculty to the campus. It will also allow community members greater access when attending community events or other activities at CSUB.
The new location will also serve as a central transit hub for GET patrons to transfer from one bus line to another, providing better access to southwest Bakersfield, the news release stated.