GET gathers input on proposed overhaul

Bakersfield’s public bus system operator is inviting passengers and nonpassengers to comment on an overhaul proposal that would make greater use of on-demand service to feed an enhanced north-south expressway while eliminating some underperforming peripheral routes, among other ideas, including door-to-door stops at nighttime and possible fare adjustments.
Golden Empire Transit District and its Toronto-based consultant, IBI Group, hit the streets Thursday asking people’s thoughts on various concepts that have been developed in recent months with input gathered from a survey of nearly 500 people and a series of in-person and online events.
The process is part of a periodic rethinking GET does of how well it serves people in need, and what improvements might be done to increase ridership and make its system more efficient. Notable this time is that the district sees its on-demand service — a relatively new offering inspired by rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft — as a technology-based solution worth expanding locally.
Proposals under consideration now are expected to be refined and presented to GET’s board of directors in mid- to late February. Any changes it approves would be rolled out over a period of one to three years.
Conceptually, IBI recommends increasing the frequency of departures to as little as 15 minutes along a central expressway running partly along Highway 99 to connect five points: listed from south to north, the McKee Road park-and-ride, a newly proposed transit hub by the Walmart off Panama Lane, GET’s southwest transit center next to Valley Plaza, the downtown hub along Chester Lane and Bakersfield College.
To connect passengers to the expressway, GET would expand the boundaries of its existing on-demand service. Some routes would be simplified, others eliminated entirely, such as Route 62, which reaches farthest south into the Greenfield area.
Buses would run more frequently along New Stine Road, and there would be a stronger connection from the city’s west side to downtown. Also, on a test basis at least, on-demand service would be offered past 7 p.m. to midnight to people who use their phones or computers to place a request for a ride.
There’s talk of maybe adjusting fares, IBI consultant Steve Wilks said Thursday morning at the downtown transit center, where GET had set up informational displays it plans to move around the city sharing plans and gathering feedback.
A regular bus fare now costs $1.65, while an on-demand trip costs between $3 and $7. Wilks said it’s possible they could be repriced at the same rate. He added that an analysis of the costs required to make the proposed changes has not been completed, and that none of the proposals is firm.
“These are just ideas,” Wilks said. “This is not a done deal today.”
The overall impact will be quicker service, he added, but there will be adjustments for people to get used to.
“There’s going to be a bit of (a need for) education for people,” he said.
Robert Craigs, who lives near the Kern County Fairgrounds and takes a GET bus about three times weekly, said he’s open to a trial run of the expressway concept, though he wonders what would be the impact of suddenly bringing people from all over town to areas that, in the past, haven’t hosted as many visitors.
He said some previous changes to GET routes have been helpful, but others haven’t. Sitting at the downtown transit center, he pointed to a passing GET bus that was virtually empty. GET offers good service that helps people, he said, adding that any changes are out of his hands.
“When you’re at the liberty of the bus system, you’ve got to go with whatever system they’ve got going on,” he said.
Downtown resident Lisa Romo takes GET daily. She said it’s wonderful to see potential changes, and although she had no particular opinion on IBI’s proposals, she thinks people should be willing to bend for the benefit of new efficiencies.
“I think they’re doing a wonderful job,” she said, adding that she has seen GET bus drivers demonstrate impressive patience.
Information about proposed changes at GET, and a portal for filing comments, is available online at www.getbus.org/about-get/build-better-transit/.