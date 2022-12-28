 Skip to main content
GET expands on-demand transit service across Bakersfield

GET

Golden Empire Transit District is expanding its on-demand microtransit service to serve the entire metropolitan Bakersfield area starting Jan. 1.

 Photo courtesy of GET

Bakersfield’s public bus system will extend its popular on-demand transit service across all of metropolitan Bakersfield as part of a series of board-approved adjustments, including limited fare increases, set to take effect Sunday.

Golden Empire Transit District officials said the expansion will give people without access to fixed-route bus service a way to get around town that, in some respects, mirrors popular ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft.

