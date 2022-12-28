GET expands on-demand transit service across Bakersfield

Bakersfield’s public bus system will extend its popular on-demand transit service across all of metropolitan Bakersfield as part of a series of board-approved adjustments, including limited fare increases, set to take effect Sunday.
Golden Empire Transit District officials said the expansion will give people without access to fixed-route bus service a way to get around town that, in some respects, mirrors popular ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft.
The on-demand microtransit service, as it is known, allows customers to summon a shuttle that picks them up wherever they are and, while sharing the ride with others, drop them off at a destination of their choosing.
First introduced in 2019 and gradually expanded since then, the service has grown in popularity at the same time ridership on GET’s fixed-route bus service has declined. It is more expensive than running buses, in some respects, and more efficient in others.
“It is not a cheap service to provide, but neither is it cheap to operate a 40-foot bus that’s only carrying four people,” GET CEO Karen King said Wednesday.
Other changes accompanying the expansion rollout Sunday are an increase in certain fares, including multi-day and monthly passes, and free rides for students through the spring semester, paid for by a state grant.
The changes are designed to address a state requirement that GET receive at least one-fifth of its revenues from fares, which the district has struggled for years to achieve. King said the strategy is to increase ridership while also increasing revenue.
A fare study GET contracted earlier this year showed the district’s price for a regular bus ride, $1.65, was comparable to other public bus systems but that its monthly and other passes were underpriced relative to others.
Starting Sunday, monthly passes that cost $45 in 2022 are rising to $57. Microtransit trips measuring as long as 10 miles will still cost no more than $7. Longer trips will be pricier but will not cost more than $15. Details are available online at Getbus.org.
Board member Erika Dixon said she sees on-demand microtransit service as “kind of the way of the future.”
“People want to have more options, and they want the door-to-door service,” she said.
Dixon said she’s never comfortable raising fares but that the district’s higher costs need to be made up somewhere. She said she understands the view of passengers who have complained.
“Obviously we understand that and we sympathize with that, and we take those things into consideration, and we don’t take it lightly,” said Dixon, whose term on the board will expire at the end of this year. “But we’re a business like everyone else and we have to be able to, you know, take care of our businesses like everybody else has to.”
King said expansion of on-demand service means that people living in places like City in the Hills and parts of southeast Bakersfield, which have limited if any fixed-route service, will be able to get easier access to transportation.
“So, it really allows people form all parts of our community to have access to the public, many of whom have not had access,” she said.
GET plans to undertake community outreach, marketing and customer education to help people learn about and become more comfortable with on-demand service.