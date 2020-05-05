Golden Empire Transit District said Tuesday an employee at its facility in Bakersfield tested positive for COVID-19. However, the employee has been away from the office on a non-COVID-19 related matter since mid-April, the agency said in a news release.
Karen King, GET CEO, said the employee will not return to work until medically cleared to do so.
GET disinfects and sanitizes its bus fleet every night and routinely cleans hard surfaces throughout the day, the agency said. Extra buses have been added to busy routes to accommodate social distancing and seating in every other row.
