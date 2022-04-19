GET drops mask requirement

Bakersfield's public bus system withdrew its mask requirement Tuesday, a day after a federal court struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate that employees and riders wear face coverings.
Golden Empire Transit District said that, effective immediately, passengers will no longer have to wear masks on its fixed-route buses and on-demand services.
"Golden Empire Transit will continue to closely monitor the information received from the CDC and (the federal Transportation Security Administration) and will keep the public and our employee’s updated if the information changes," GET said in a news release.
The district announced in June that social distancing was no longer required on GET buses but that face coverings were still necessary because the TSA had extended its mask requirement.