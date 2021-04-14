You have permission to edit this article.
GET buses going to, near COVID-19 vaccine sites

One bus leaves as another loads passengers at the GET Downtown Transit Center in this file photo.

 The Californian

The Golden Empire Transit District is reminding residents that buses run directly to or near local COVID-19 vaccine sites, and that it also offers on-demand paratransit and on-demand curb-to-curb service.

“A lack of transportation should not be a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Karen King, CEO of Golden Empire Transit, said in a news release. “Every person who wants the vaccine should get it, and transportation should not be a barrier.”

People who need to find a nearby COVID vaccination site can go to the Kern County Public Health website or call GET at 869-2GET (2438).

