GET buses going to, near COVID-19 vaccine sites

The Golden Empire Transit District is reminding residents that buses run directly to or near local COVID-19 vaccine sites, and that it also offers on-demand paratransit and on-demand curb-to-curb service.
“A lack of transportation should not be a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” Karen King, CEO of Golden Empire Transit, said in a news release. “Every person who wants the vaccine should get it, and transportation should not be a barrier.”
People who need to find a nearby COVID vaccination site can go to the Kern County Public Health website or call GET at 869-2GET (2438).