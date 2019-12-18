Golden Transit Empire will not be operating on Dec. 25 for Christmas and the administrative office will also be closed, according to a news release.
In addition GET buses will be operating on a holiday schedule on Jan. 1 while the administrative office will be closed, according to the release.
For residents needing transportation, all GET bus rides are free through Dec. 31, according to the release.
