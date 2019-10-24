Golden Empire Transit District will host their quarterly food distribution on Friday for residents in need, according to GET.
The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Self Help Federal Credit Union at 2100 H Street but residents are welcomed to line up earlier. The event will be with the help of Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank, according to GET.
Nonperishable items will be given away in addition to produce and dairy products. A resource fair will also be held during the event with organizations such as Adventist Health, Child Support Services, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Kern Family Health, Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, and Garden Pathways providing free information and services, according to GET.
“Our goal is to distribute food four times a year to make a real impact on the lives of our neighbors who don't always know where their next meal is coming from," said Chief Executive Officer for GET, Karen King.
