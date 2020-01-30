Golden Empire Transit District will host its quarterly food distribution on Friday.
The distribution will take place at 9 a.m. behind the Self Help Federal Credit Union at 2100 H St. It will be put on with the help of Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank, according to GET.
Residents will be given nonperishable items, produce and dairy products. GET's July 2019 distribution produced 350 bags of food to local Kern County residents, according to GET.
“Our goal is to distribute food four times a year to impact the lives of people who don't know where their next meal is coming from,” said GET Chief Executive Officer Karen King.
A resource fair will also be held during the distribution with the following organizations providing free information and services:
- The Kern County Homeless Collaborative
- Independent Living Center
- Bike Bakersfield
- Vocational Rehabilitation
- Service Inc.
- Mexican American Opportunity Foundation
- Self Help Credit Union
- Brenda Jean’s Sober Living Facility
- Clinica Sierra Vista, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance
- Black Infant Health Project
- Child Support Services
- Garden Pathways
- Kern Family Health Care
- UFW Foundation Kern County Public Health Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program
- Southwest Branch of the Kern County Library
- Volunteer Senior Outreach Program
