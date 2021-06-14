GET bus riders required to continue mask wearing following TSA announcement

Because of the Transportation Security Administration extending face mask requirements until Sept. 13, those riding on Golden Empire Transit buses locally will need to continue adhering to face covering guidelines.
According to a news release from GET bus, riders must wear a face mask while traveling on the bus. If a passenger refuses to wear a face mask, the driver can remove them at the earliest safe opportunity, the news release states.
Social distancing on GET buses will no longer be required, the news release states.