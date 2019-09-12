Golden Empire Transit District is offering students half-off passes when purchased through Sept. 30, according to a press release by GET.
Students can purchase the HOP pass for $21, and new GET customers, who are considered riding for less than six months or have never ridden before, can have unlimited rides within a 31-day period, according to the release.
The HOP Pass is funded by a grant from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District as a way to help improve the health and quality of life for valley residents, according to the news release.
First-time riders can verify their eligibility with a photo ID at the GET Administration Office, located at 1830 Golden State Ave., or the Downtown Transit Center, located at 22nd and Eye streets.
