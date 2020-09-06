Golden Empire Transit District is providing free rides Monday because the air quality index is at 187. The public can take GET fixed-route rides or go on GET-A-Lift all day at no charge.
Funding for free rides on GET’s fixed-route and Get-A-Lift services comes from a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality grant when air quality is especially bad.
