Golden Empire Transit District will provide FREE rides Friday because of poor air quality currently in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
According to a GET news release, the local Air Quality Index is over 150, which is considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general population.
High temperatures and smoke caused by statewide forest fires have caused the spike in poor air quality this week locally.
“GET is committed to the environment and exceptional customer service,” said CEO Karen King. “(Friday) we invite you to leave your cars parked and ride GET for free, all day, to avoid additional air pollution and to protect your health.”
