The Golden Empire Transit District has announced its annual GET Halloween bus will be traveling throughout Bakersfield to multiple events and schools so children can enjoy "Mickey's House of Villains."
The Halloween bus has been wrapped and decorated by local artist Al Mendez. The bus will act as a travel library for the month of October and provide a safe trick-or-treating spot on Oct 30 and 31 at the Kern County Museum from 5 to 9 p.m., according to GET.
Children and their caregivers will enjoy "Mickey's House of Villains" bus at the following locations:
- October 16 - Spooktacular Bus at Beale Library
- October 17 - Casa Loma Elementary
- October 17 - Third Thursday at the Kern County Museum
- October 21 - KCSOS Richardson Center
- October 22 - MAOF Preschool
- October 24 - Fremont Elementary
- October 25 - College Heights Elementary
- October 28 - Bessie Owens Intermediate School
- October 30 - Safe Halloween at the Kern County Museum
- October 31 - Safe Halloween at the Kern County Museum
“We look forward to this bus every year,” said Karen King, GET’s CEO. “GET is proud to be able to share art with the community and provide safe Halloween excitement for the children of Bakersfield.”
