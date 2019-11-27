No such thing as a free ride? That may not be true for Kern County in December, when Golden Empire Transit will give local residents an early Christmas present.
Thanks to a grant from Caltrans, GET Bus will be providing free rides for all of its fixed and GET-A-Lift routes throughout the entire month of December. Even if riders try to pay, they will be prevented from doing so GET says. All fareboxes on the buses will be covered to ensure no one pays in the month of December.
It will be the first time ever GET has offered free rides for an extended length of time. In the past, the service has ditched fares sporadically — once for two weeks — but never for an entire month.
GET officials described the opportunity as “huge,” and said they had been preparing for a surge in riders for quite a while. The hope is that packed buses will result from the giveaway. GET will have buses circulating in a “holding pattern” if capacity is reached along the scheduled routes.
“Everybody can use a little bit of cash in their pocket for the holidays,” said GET Marketing Manager Janet Sanders. “This is a way for us to give back to the community as well.”
GET hopes the free rides will spur increases in use as well as reduce greenhouse gases throughout the county.
Following nationwide trends, ridership for GET has declined over the last decade. The agency has tried to change things up by adding a ride-hailing service for a portion of southwest Bakersfield that had experienced underused routes.
Ryde, the new service, had seen growth over the first few months of its availability. It will be the only route in December to maintain its fares.
“Across the nation, ridership has dropped for many reasons. Young people kind of want the instant ride,” Sanders said. “That reason alone is why we’ve gone off into the microtransit business.”
GET received just under a million dollars from Caltrans’ Low Carbon Transit Operations Program to facilitate the free rides, an amount the bus service has never before been able to secure.
The bus service says that one bus has the capability to take 35 cars off the road, which works to reduce traffic and bring down air pollution throughout Bakersfield.
Kern County’s poorest residents who rely on the bus for transportation are also expected to take advantage of the free tickets.
“Free rides mean residents can keep the money they would spend on bus fare or transportation and save it or spend it on friends and family during this special time of year,” GET CEO Karen King said in a statement.
The most popular routes, the 21 and the 22, are expected to see big increases in ridership. Those routes run every 15 minutes, and GET hopes to keep up with demand.
GET services will not operate on Christmas Day, and the administrative office and customer service lines will be closed.
