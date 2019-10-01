The Golden Empire Transit District has extended its on-demand pilot project, RYDE, to include additional popular destinations in southwest Bakersfield, according to a news release.
RYDE service area now includes The Shops at River Walk along Stockdale Highway and the VA Clinic on Westwind Drive, according to the release.
"RYDE is the way to travel in southwest Bakersfield because trips are only $3.50, making this program very popular with those who rely on ride-hailing services," said GET's Chief Executive Officer Karen King. "We are excited users can now enjoy shopping and relaxing in the River Walk area and that our servicemen and women can get to appointments at the VA Clinic."
Customers can book a ride by using the TransLoc app or by calling 661-869-6380, according to the release.
(1) comment
Service the whole city! This project is a winner
