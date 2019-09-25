The Golden Empire Transit District has announced its second round of fare adjustments starting on Oct. 1, according to a press release.
The new adjustments are:
- Single Ride - $1.65
- Express Single Ride - $4
- Reduced Single Ride - 80 cents
- Day Pass - $3.55
- Express Day Pass - $8.00
- Reduced Fare Day Pass - $1.70
- 15-Day Pass - $30
- 15-Day Reduced Fare Day Pass - $13.75
- Reduced Fare Sticker - $22
- 31-Day Pass - $45
- Express 31-Day Pass - $60
For more information visit getbus.org or call 869-2438.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.