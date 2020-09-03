Golden Empire Transit District announced holiday schedules will be in effect for its routes on Labor Day.
To find out what those holiday schedules are, riders can consult the GET Bus book or call customer service line for route information at 869-2438. The District Office will be closed for the holiday, but the Downtown Customer Service Center will be open and the customer service telephone line will also be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The following routes will not be running: 47, 81, 82, 83, 84 and X92.
RYDE service in southwest Bakersfield will operate on a weekend schedule from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Riders can book a RYDE from the TransLoc app or by calling 869-6380.
