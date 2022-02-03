GET announces reduced service schedule due to COVID-19, staffing shortage

Golden Empire Transit announced a reduction in service starting Sunday, due to COVID-19 and staffing shortages.
The GET Board approved the move at its Jan. 18 board meeting, in order to take “extraordinary precautions to protect the health and safety of riders and employees while working tirelessly to maintain an essential service,” according to a news release from GET.
Customers should refer to GET’s Saturday service schedule for information. The weekend schedule is available on the GET website at getbus.org, or through the Transit App for the fixed route bus and the GET On-Demand App for our On-Demand services.
Riders can also contact GET Customer Service at 661-869-2GET.
The reduced Schedule as of Sunday notes: Fixed Route buses will operate 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily; on-demand paratransit will operate for medically necessary appointments only, including doctors appointments, pharmacy and grocery store service; and on-demand services will follow the weekend schedule of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The X-92 to IKEA will run a regular schedule.
These changes will be in effect until further notice, according to GET officials.