Three more Golden Empire Transit employees have tested positive for coronavirus, the bus district announced Wednesday, noting that brings to 16 the total number of workers who have tested positive since March.
GET noted in a news release that the employees are quarantined at home and receiving care.
GET has taken precautions, it said, including: practicing and promoting social distancing, putting signs on buses requiring masks, encouraging seating in every other row to limit interaction; and adding extra buses on busier routes to eliminate crowding.
The bus service also said that until further notice, it's operating on a Saturday schedule daily.
(1) comment
I can't think of a worse job than a bus driver in a pandemic. Nurse, doctor first, then bus driver.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.