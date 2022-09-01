 Skip to main content
German company agrees to buy local oil producer Aera from Shell, Exxon Mobil

Bakersfield-based Aera Energy LLC would be sold to European asset management company IKAV under a proposed sale by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. Aera produces about a quarter of California's oil and employs about 1,000 people, most of them in Kern.

A European asset management company has agreed to pay a reported $4 billion to acquire Aera Energy LLC, the Bakersfield-based producer of about a quarter of California's oil and employer of about 1,000 people, most of them in Kern.

If the proposal announced Thursday wins regulatory approval later this year, the sale would end a 25-year-old joint venture by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp.

