A private prison company has filed an appeal with the city of McFarland over two votes by the city’s Planning Commission that prevented the company from converting two state prisons into immigrant detention centers.
An expected move, the filing allows GEO Group Inc., which operates the Mesa Verde ICE Detention Center in Bakersfield, a chance to overturn the Planning Commission’s votes from last week.
Two tie votes failed to pass during a raucous meeting that lasted around four hours. The votes would have allowed GEO to hold U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at the Golden State Modified Community Correctional Facility and Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility.
After the meeting GEO said it intended to take the matter before City Council, which will hear the appeal.
City Attorney Tom Schroeter confirmed GEO had filed the appeal with the city. He said a date had not been set for when the council would take up the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.