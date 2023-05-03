Generous response to homeless shoe drive 'mind-blowing'

Guarantee Shoe Center Vice President Sarah Rolnick was astonished Wednesday.
She was walking around the downtown Bakersfield store using words like "amazing," "crazy" and "mind-blowing" to describe the generosity of customers, vendors and people across the community who have donated again this year to the store's annual Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive.
"It's crazy downstairs," she said. "We must have 4,000 pairs of shoes down there."
And that's only a portion of the gently used and new shoes that have been donated so far to the 31st annual shoe drive.
Store owner Rosco Rolnick announced in a news release Wednesday morning that the shoe drive, which benefits the men, women and children at the Open Door Network, formerly the Bakersfield Homeless Center, will be extended to Tuesday.
Rolnick cited the tremendous outpouring of support, and the logistical difficulties involved. Donors, he said, including several shoe vendors and manufacturers, have asked for additional time to transport volumes of shoes.
It means there's more time to give.
"The response has been a bit overwhelming, certainly a good problem to have," Jim Darling, the Rolnicks' longtime friend and marketing consultant, said in an email.
By the time the drive ended last year, the grand total over 30 years exceeded 96,000 new and gently used pairs of shoes for distribution to families in need.
This year, drive organizers hoped to reach the 100,000 mark.
"We definitely did it," Sarah Rolnick said. "We're over 100,000, and it's all due to our amazing Kern County community and our generous vendors."
"Florsheim did it again," she said of the 131-year-old shoe company that has supported the shoe drive for years.
Other shoe companies that donated cases of new shoes to the cause are Arcopedico; Laforst; New Balance; La Plume; Revere and others, said Sarah Rolnick.
"It's mind-blowing," she said.
While the Open Door Network is the main hub for distribution, the Rolnicks said the shoes and other items of clothing will also benefit clients at the navigation centers at Brundage Lane and M Street, the Mission at Kern County and possibly other locations.
Usable shoes can be dropped off at Guarantee Shoe Center, at 21st Street and Chester Avenue; KGET, at 22nd and L streets; Capital Dental Group, 8701 Camino Media; and Nona Darling, Realtor at RE/MAX Golden Empire, 3955 Coffee Road.
Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.