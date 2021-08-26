Gas prices finally dip — but not by much

Joe Del Tiempo was gassing up his 2019 Dodge Charger when he heard the news. All he could do was laugh.
As announced by the Automobile Club of Southern California, the average price of a gallon of unleaded in California cost less on Thursday than it had one week before.
How much less? One penny.
But wait — there's more! It's not just that the price had fallen; it's that this was the first time so far this calendar year it has happened that the price wasn't either the same or higher as compared with seven days earlier.
That still wasn't enough to make Del Tiempo's day.
"Is it a trend? Is it going to keep going (down)?" the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital worker asked while filling up at the Arco Station off Merle Haggard Drive.
There was no answer to that question Thursday. But at a time when prices on so many items are going up, even the smallest decline has got to be welcome — right?
Sure.
Tyler Ge, filling up at the same gas station a few minutes earlier, also neglected to tap dance when the price decline was pointed out to him. Instead, he wondered aloud why the price had risen so high in the first place.
Ge travels a lot as a mobile semi-trailer repairman covering a large territory, and so his biggest expense is gasoline. But lately it seems to him prices on everything from gas to groceries only go one direction.
"Everything, the prices are going up," he said. "But people's pay (is) staying the same."
The auto club reported Thursday that the state's average gas price slid a penny from a week before to settle at $4.39 per gallon. It said the national average was down 3 cents from a week earlier at $3.58.
Bakersfield's average was also down a penny week-over-week at $4.34 Thursday, AAA reported. That's still 30 cents lower than what the auto club says was the city's record-high average of $4.64 on Oct. 9, 2012.
Apparently Bakersfield's lucky to have seen a decrease at all.
"While prices are down in some areas compared (with) last week primarily because of lower oil costs, unfortunately Southern California prices began rising again in the last couple of days due to a one-day outage at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo," AAA spokesman Jeffrey Spring said in Thursday's news release.
Oil prices have fluctuated in recent days but they were generally up Thursday as compared with Wednesday.
U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate rose 22 cents, or a third of a percentage point, to hit $67.64, according to Oilprice.com. But as compared with a week before, WTI was up more than $5.
The local benchmark, Midway-Sunset, also has increased by a little more than $5 in the past week — but it's down close to $4 month over month.
Vergie Rupe, a cashier at the Arco where Del Tiempo and Ge filled up Thursday, said she thinks it's crazy how much gas costs these days.
Customers come in and tell her how hard the price is on their budgets, and how their costs have increased just as their children have headed back to school.
"It'll be nice if (gas prices) come down a whole lot," she said.