It may have escaped notice during the quarantine, but gasoline prices are on the upswing again — and as often happens, the increase has come just in time for the holiday weekend.
The Automobile Club of Southern California said rising demand and falling inventories are mostly responsible for a surge that has pushed Bakersfield's average price up almost 8 cents per gallon during the past week.
Still, Friday's local average of $2.631 per gallon was 35 percent lower than a year earlier.
“The last time California Memorial Day travelers saw average gas prices this low was in 2016,” Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring said in a news release.
“However, in many cities gas prices are now higher than they were a month ago, reflecting the fact that more people are driving than a month ago," he wrote. "As the state continues to gradually open the economy, we can expect to see gas prices continue to rise.”
Oil prices are beginning to recover, too, though they have a long way to go to return to where they were when crude collapsed in late February and March.
Central Valley crude benchmark Midway-Sunset was trading at more than $30 per barrel Friday. That's double what it was going for just one month earlier.
A barrel of Midway-Sunset sold in the mid-$50s as recently as February after flirting with $70 in January. But that was before the pandemic cut deeply into demand and before a price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Recent data from the California Energy Commission shows refinery production in the state has been way below levels recorded a year before.
Refiners' consumption of crude oil was down 30.5 percent in the week ending May 15, which was the most recent report available.
Overall production of gasoline was off 28.6 percent and jet fuel refining totals were down 73.2 percent, the agency reported.
