Gas leak repaired after rupture forced evacuations in northeast Bakersfield

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said Thursday a gas leak that had forced the evacuation of residents in northeast Bakersfield has been plugged.
Crews repaired the line at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said.
Construction crews broke an underground pipeline at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The Bakersfield Fire Department evacuated residents within a 150-foot radius.
Highland High School received a notice Wednesday to remain on campus because of the incident. A spokeswoman for the Kern High School District said the order was lifted by the end of the school day.