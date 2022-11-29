 Skip to main content
Gas-fired plant in Fellows wins initial OK to boost power generation

Power transmission lines in Kern County provide electricity to the rest of the state.

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californian, file

A natural gas-fired power plant located about 9 miles northwest of Taft may soon undergo modifications allowing it to produce 8.5 percent more electricity for the state power grid at times of peak demand.

The San Ramon-based owner of the 22-year-old "peaker" plant won approval Nov. 21 from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to proceed with technical changes allowing it to produce 635 megawatts of power, or 50 more than its current capacity. The California Energy Commission is scheduled to vote on the matter Dec. 14.

