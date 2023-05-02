 Skip to main content
Garden Pathways to honor women at 20th annual High Tea

Honoree Collage

On May 10, Garden Pathways will honor four women — clockwise, from upper left, Julie Cesare, Elena LaRoque, Bonnie Turner and Cassie Wright — at its sold-out 20th annual High Tea.

 Courtesy of Garden Pathways

Garden Pathways will honor four exceptional women at its 20th annual High Tea on May 10.

The sold-out event will feature four "Women with a Heart for Bakersfield" honorees: Julie Cesare, board president of Casa Esperanza, Transitional Home for Women and Children; Elena LaRoque, controller for Bakersfield Hyundai and passionate fundraiser for local groups including CASA and Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County; Bonnie Turner, co-pastor at the Blessing Corner Ministries; and Cassie Wright, community advocate who brought 911 At Ease International to Kern County, providing free mental health services for first responders and their families.

