Garden Pathways to honor women at 20th annual High Tea

Garden Pathways will honor four exceptional women at its 20th annual High Tea on May 10.
The sold-out event will feature four "Women with a Heart for Bakersfield" honorees: Julie Cesare, board president of Casa Esperanza, Transitional Home for Women and Children; Elena LaRoque, controller for Bakersfield Hyundai and passionate fundraiser for local groups including CASA and Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County; Bonnie Turner, co-pastor at the Blessing Corner Ministries; and Cassie Wright, community advocate who brought 911 At Ease International to Kern County, providing free mental health services for first responders and their families.
Mayor Karen Goh and other dignitaries will recognize these women for their exceptional community service and leadership. The event will also honor 78 past "Women with a Heart for Bakersfield" honorees.
Additionally, attendees will learn how the power of mentoring has transformed lives from the inside out through services provided by Garden Pathways.
Proceeds from the event will aid the nonprofit's mission to provide mentoring and education services for youth and families who are seeking to overcome the challenges of poverty and at-risk conditions and are moving toward educational advancement and self-sufficiency. Participants include families transitioning from welfare-to-work and child protective services programs, emancipating and emancipated foster youth, youth and families impacted by gang violence and abuse, ex-offenders, and other at-risk individuals.
Garden Pathways' 20th annual High Tea will take place May 10 at Seven Oaks Country Club. No tickets are available. Visit gardenpathways.org or call Juan Avila 661-633-9133 for more information.