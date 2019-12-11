Valerie Fernandes Sullivan, 73, of Garden Grove, has been identified as the woman who died in a car accident Monday on Highway 99, just north of the Interstate 5, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Sullivan's vehicle left the roadway and crashed, a news release said. The accident happened around 6:10 a.m. Monday.
