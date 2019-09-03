Garces Memorial High School is hosting its annual Holy Smoke BBQ fundraiser on Sept. 26.
Doors open at 5:30, with drive through service held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the dining under the stars event scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on the grassy area in the center of Garces’ campus.
Food will include 14-ounce filets with baked potatoes, gourmet salad, Pyrenees French Bakery bread and Jake’s Tex-Mex famous cake.
Entertainment will be provided by Bakersfield-based band Lonely Avenue.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at Garces Memorial High School, BBQ Factory on Rosedale Highway, or by going online to www.garces.org.
Proceeds will help fund the academic and extra-curricular programs offered to the school's students.
