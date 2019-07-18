Garces Memorial High School has a lot to be proud of after one student received the highest score possible on their ACT exam and a near perfect score on their SAT.
Cory Chianello, a senior, is actively involved with the campus robotics team and the STEM program. He is also a member of the cross country and swimming teams.
"We are very proud of his hard work and dedication to his education," stated Garces Memorial High School in a press release.
The ACT consists of English, mathematics, reading and science test sections, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. There is also an optional writing section.
Scores on the SAT range from 400 to 1600. The exam consists of four sections: reading, writing and language, math (no calculator and calculator sections) and an optional essay portion.
(1) comment
Glad your highlighting academics and not just football. After they graduate who is going to be successful? These two boys or the meat head on the football team...duh...Also, what about the star students at the other schools...garces gets (pays) for enough attention.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.