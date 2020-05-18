Garces Memorial High School announced Monday it will hold summer classes online through the Zoom app beginning June 1.
Garces Memorial summer school is open to students entering fifth through 12th grade and, because it’s online, students anywhere can enroll.
There will be no late fee for registration.
In its 28th year of operation, the school will offer 10-unit courses approved by the Kern High School District in math, English, social studies and Spanish. It will also offer five-unit courses in computer applications, health and theology. Non-credit courses such as SAT prep, art, summer reading and dance will be offered as well.
For fifth through eighth graders, there are two, two-week sessions available.
For questions, contact Director of Summer School Steve Garcia at sgarcia@garces.org. For more information and to register, visit https://garces.org/academics/summeratgarces/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.