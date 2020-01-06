Garces Memorial High School announced on Monday the first competitive dance team in school history.
The team will be composed of 12 current dancers on campus who are enrolled in the advanced course instructed by Georgia Peck. This will be the first school in Bakersfield to have a competitive dance team, according to a Garces news release.
“My job as a principal is to find God-given talent on our campus and showcase it,” Principal Myka Peck said in the release. “We’ve talked for years about developing a dance program at Garces. These dancers are talented and we want to give them the ability to start something no other high school in Bakersfield has on their campus.”
The team will allow the dancers to compete at the state and national level against other high schools, dance studios and independent dancer, according to the news release.
Team member Amanda Bagley, 16, has been dancing for six years and enjoys it because it allows her to express her emotions. She can't be more excited to be a part of something new at Garces and hopes this will inspire other schools in town to give similar opportunities to their students.
“I am really excited to be a part of it and hopefully it can give ideas to other schools so that we’re not the only ones in Bakersfield that have a competitive dance team," Bagley said.
Sarah Rodriguez, 16, is also a part of the program and believes the team can drum up some excitement around campus.
“I hope we get some sort or recognition from it but also to have school spirit and having fun with each other and just getting the experience,” she said.
The team is scheduled to have their first competition in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.