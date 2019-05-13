High school commencement season will get underway Tuesday as Garces Memorial High School seniors get ready to turn their tassels to the left side of their cap and become graduates.
The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Rabobank Convention Center.
The graduation kicks off a long list of high school ceremonies expected through the end of May and concluding early June. Bakersfield Christian High School will hold its commencement at 10 a.m. May 25 at the campus sports center.
Kern High School District will kick off commencement season for its 18 comprehensive school sites with East Bakersfield High School. Its ceremony will be held 2 p.m. May 29 at the Rabobank Convention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.