Garces Memorial High School is planning a cruise through campus for students and their parents at 7 p.m. May 12, when students were originally scheduled to walk across the stage and turn their tassels during graduation.
Students are encouraged to decorate their cars, put on their caps and celebrate with their peers in a car parade. Throughout the parade route, individual banners of each senior will be displayed as well as other photos from the Class of 2020’s four years at Garces Memorial. Students that received senior awards will also be awarded.
At the end of the route, graduates only are invited to briefly step out of their cars, one at a time, for a photo in front of the school with their graduation caps, at a safe, socially-distanced six feet.
The school still plans to hold its traditional graduation ceremony later this summer when it is safe to do so.
