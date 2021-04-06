Garces Memorial plans to offer in-person summer school for grades 5-12

Garces Memorial High School announced that it plans to offer in-person summer school this year for grades fifth through 12th.
Garces Memorial Summer School will offer 10-unit courses approved by the Kern High School District in math, English, social studies and Spanish, as well as five-unit courses in computer applications and health. There will also be non-credit courses in art, summer reading and athletics for high school students.
For students in grades fifth through eighth there are two two-week sessions available. There are core academic classes like math and English but also CSI: Forensic Science, robotics, art or athletic camps.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed including mandatory mask-wearing, temperature checks, social distancing and classroom sanitizing after every period.
Registration for summer school begins April 5, and classes begin June 21. Contact Steve Garcia for more information at sgarcia@garces.org.
To register, visit the Garces Memorial Summer School page at https://garces.org/academics/summeratgarces/.