Garces Memorial High School will offer summer school classes beginning June 1 for students entering grades fifth through 12th in the 2020-2021 school year.
The school’s hope is to be back on campus for summer school, but if that’s not the case, virtual classrooms will be available starting June 1, according to a news release.
In its 28th year of operation, the summer curriculum is a combination of academic, athletic and enrichment classes. Most classes are small, which facilitates individualized learning to meet the needs of students from different educational backgrounds, the news release stated.
Garces is offering 10-unit courses approved by the Kern High School District in math, science, social studies and Spanish. There is an extensive list of non-credit courses as well from SAT prep, web design, dance and more.
For fifth through eighth graders, there are two, two-week sessions available. Students can take core classes such as math and modern language, STEM classes and other courses like roller coaster design, photography and web design.
For more information, to view the course catalog and to register visit www.garces.org/summeratgarces.
(1) comment
Back on campus? Yeah right.
