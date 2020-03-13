All Catholic schools under the Diocese of Fresno are closing for at least two weeks beginning Monday, according to a news release.
Garces Memorial High School will be closed through March 27. Classes are scheduled to resume March 30.
A directive came down from the Diocese of Fresno to close all school campuses in the diocese.
During the closure, Garces officials will be disinfecting the entire campus.
The school has a plan to continue education through online class instruction during the campus' physical closure. Teachers will use the ZOOM app to teach lessons virtually and all class materials will be uploaded on iTunes U, the news release states.
Athletics and all extra-curricular activities are suspended until further notice.
(1) comment
So then if you let your kids run around, go to the movies, hang out in crowds, the school closings are useless. They will then bring it home to Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, many of who will die from the severe pneumonia it causes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.