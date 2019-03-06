Garces Memorial High School has been named an Apple Distinguished School for 2018 through 2020.
The school was recognized by the tech giant for how students use iPads in their robotics and virtual business programs, as well as to design real construction projects, such as their student store. The school will receive a plaque and banner acknowledging the recognition.
The award recognizes schools across the country that implement Apple technology in innovative ways. The recognition is for three years, with an option to renew the designation.
To be eligible, a school must demonstrate that they have established a one-to-one Mac or iPad program, integrated Apple apps into the curriculum, have teachers that are highly proficient with the technology and provide evidence of student success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.