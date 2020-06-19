Garces Memorial and Bakersfield Christian high schools announced some of their reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year Friday.
Garces Memorial High School plans to reopen by the first day of school Aug. 4. Everyone on campus must wear a mask at all times, class sizes will be limited to ensure social distancing, the entire campus will be sanitized daily and temperature checks will take place regularly, according to a news release.
The school said it's been working with the Diocese of Fresno “to ensure we take the proper safety measures and are following social distancing guidelines upon our return to campus.”
“At Garces Memorial High School, we pride ourselves on our family-like atmosphere and in times of need, family is there. We are here for our Garces family, and we are ready,” the school stated in a news release.
The school states the grading system was a big concern at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Letter grades were given out during the pandemic and will continue throughout the next school year.
“While we have adjusted the layout of our campus and our classrooms, we want to ensure our students and families that our commitment to education remains the same,” the school stated in a news release. “We will continue to hold our students to the highest standards academically, socially and spiritually.”
To maintain social distancing regulations, the school is limiting its enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. The news release didn't state what the school’s enrollment capacity will be.
Those interested in enrolling their child at Garces Memorial for the 2020-2021 school year can contact admissions director Eric Coleman at ecoleman@garces.org.
Bakersfield Christian High School plans to have students back on campus on Aug. 13. President John Buetow said this year's freshman class will be a near record size, but the campus will be able to accommodate social distancing.
In the fall, students, staff and faculty members will be wearing masks, social distancing will be enforced and temperatures will be taken upon arrival, he explained.
If mandates or guidelines change by the fall, the school will make adjustments.
For parents not comfortable with sending their children to school, Bakersfield Christian will have an online course library available for remote learning.
"I think that’s really appropriate because it puts the decision back in parents' hands," Buetow said.
Next week the school will have its first group of students return on campus for an ACT and SAT prep summer school course. The president said that will offer the school a trial run as students will be distanced in the classroom and their temperatures will be taken.
