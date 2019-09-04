The Garces Memorial Alumni Board is inviting the public to attend the 2019 Hall of Honor on Sept. 12 at Monsignor Leddy Hall, according to Garces Memorial.
The 2019 inductees are set to be Gene Bonas, 57; the late Greg Boylan, 70; Tom Franconi, 52; Ken Peters, 50; and Berne LeBeau.
The event will be presented to the Mary & David Fanucchi family for the many years of support they have shown the school, according to Garces.
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online, by check payable to Garces, or at the office.
Social hour will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m., dinner from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the ceremony will start at 7:30 p.m., according to Garces.
For more information, contact Lou Ann Durrett at ldurrett@garces.org.
