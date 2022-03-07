Garces Circle to get makeover with help from governor's Clean California grant

The historic Garces Circle in downtown Bakersfield is turning 90 this year — and thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the state of California, the busy traffic circle is getting a much-needed makeover, said Bakersfield city officials.
But can the project prevent area residents from treating the memorial like a trash dump?
According to city data, 1,052 bags of trash, 17 shopping carts, 69 mattresses, 37 couches, 41 tires and 253 miscellaneous bulk items, including appliances, have been removed from the circle and the surrounding area in just the past year.
Caltrans staff have been working with the city to develop the Clean California grant project within the state's right of way at the traffic roundabout, which intersects Chester Avenue, 30th Street and Golden State Avenue. The city's local application was designed to complement the state project with a public art installation, landscaping, lighting and enhanced bicycle and pedestrian facilities, including sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks and signage, according to a description of the project on the state's website.
"Yes, we are very excited about that development," city spokesman Joseph Conroy said of the project.
Caltrans developed the Clean California Local Grant Program through which about $296 million in funds will go to communities to beautify and improve local streets and roads, tribal lands, parks, pathways and transit centers to clean and enhance public spaces.
According to the Clean California website, organizers hope to reduce the amount of waste and debris in public rights of way, pathways, parks and other public spaces — as well as enhance, rehabilitate, restore, or install measures to beautify and improve public spaces and mitigate the urban heat island effect.
"We're still hashing out the details of the project in terms of timelines," Conroy said, "but the projects must be completed by June 30, 2024."
Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose Ward 2 includes the Garces Circle, said the traffic circle has long been an important historic landmark for the city, and is deserving of attention and beautification.
"I'm excited we have been awarded this opportunity to clean up the area and make significant improvements that will beautify the circle for residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come," Gonzales said in a text message.
"This is just one of a few projects we are working on to help revitalize downtown Bakersfield," he said. "I'm looking forward to more improvements in the near future."
The ownership of the Garces Circle is "split," between the state and the city of Bakersfield, said Stuart Patteson, the city's deputy public works director. And that relationship has always had the potential to complicate improvements at street level and projects at the circle.
The areas beneath the state highway bridge "have become an attractive area for the homeless," Patteson said of state-owned property beneath the bridge. "It's a unique situation."
Patteson said he can't speak for the state, and he has not seen a finished description of Caltrans' plan. But he believes attractive ornamental fencing and possibly river rock surfacing will be used by the state to discourage homeless encampments and associated problems.
"It's a cooperative project," he said of the city and the state's efforts to work together.
Will the coming improvements be able to eliminate encampments and dumping problems at the circle?
That's a tall order, and it remains to be seen.