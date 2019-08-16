The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Thursday who was at large since July 25.
Deon Hodge, 26, was arrested on suspicion of evading, resisting arrest causing injury, several felony firearms-related violations, gang participation and possession of stolen property. He is being held on $1.2 million bail.
Hodge was apprehended in the Sacramento area Aug. 14.
On July 25, BPD officers attempted to stop Hodge in his car. He allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit and then fled on foot in the Planz Park area. BPD officers conducted a yard-to-yard search for Hodge but were unsuccessful.
Two BPD vehicles were involved in a traffic collision during the initial pursuit and suffered minor injuries.
Hodge's arraignment is scheduled for Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.